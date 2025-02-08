Kapil Dev calls Team India 'unsettled' ahead of Champions Trophy, expresses worry over Rohit Sharma's poor form

With the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, Rohit Sharma finds himself under immense pressure, both on and off the field. The Indian captain’s form has dipped significantly, raising concerns about the team’s prospects in the marquee ICC event. Kapil Dev (R) addresses Rohit Sharma's poor run ahead of the Champions Trophy(PTI)

His last ten innings across formats (one ODI, 9 Test innings) paint a grim picture: 2, 3, 9, 10, 3, 6, 18, 11, 0, 8. More alarmingly, he has not registered a single fifty since October 2024, a stark contrast to his once-dominant presence at the crease.

Adding to the woes are reports of dressing room tensions and speculations that Rohit’s international career might be nearing its twilight if his performances do not improve drastically. With mounting pressure, the upcoming Champions Trophy will be a defining test for the Indian skipper.

Legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev did not mince words when discussing Rohit’s form and its impact on the team. Speaking on the Cricket Adda YouTube channel, Kapil acknowledged Rohit’s stature but emphasized the urgency of a turnaround.

"He is a big player. I hope he returns to form quickly. I will say good luck to the coach. It takes time to settle in. The whole country is looking forward to the side's performance. In recent times, the side played well for some time. The team looks unsettled. When the captain's form is poor, the team has problems," Kapil said.

He further reflected on the intense scrutiny that comes with being a top player, recalling the overwhelming celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup triumph.

"The team has not done well, it's justified that the fans are angry. When these players came back after winning the T20 World Cup, the crazy scenes, I have never seen in my life. So, when they do bad, criticism follows. That's what I say, don't praise the players so much, that they can't handle. And then criticise them below the belt. This is my thought."

Concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness

Kapil also weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy. The ace pacer has been sidelined since January due to a back injury, casting doubts on India’s bowling strength.

"There is no doubt about that. In the last two years, no other fast bowler has had so much impact. When a big player like Bumrah, Anil Kumble, gets unfit, it does impact the team. I hope he recovers soon enough," Kapil stated.

With India set to open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma to rediscover his form and lead from the front.