Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kapil Dev quashes reports of joining politics: ‘I’m very disappointed that people spread false news’
cricket

Kapil Dev quashes reports of joining politics: ‘I’m very disappointed that people spread false news’

Multiple news reports had emerged earlier in the day that the legendary all-rounder will be joining hands with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Former India captain Kapil Dev(HT Photo/File)
Published on May 22, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Sunday quashed reports of him joining politics. The World Cup-winning captain took to Instagram to confirm the same.

"I've just received news about me supposedly joining a political party. This is completely untrue. I am not associated with any political party.

“I'm very disappointed that people spread false news. Be rest assured, if I were ever to take such a big step I would announce it publicly,” Kapil Dev posted on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kapil Dev's Instagram story

Multiple news reports had emerged earlier in the day that the legendary all-rounder will be joining hands with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A picture of his meeting with AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also surfaced earlier.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly buys 40 crore mansion in central Kolkata

A cricketer joining politics is not a new thing in our country. Earlier this year, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had joined the party, which won in Punjab. 

Beside the duo, former India player Navjot Singh Sidhu has actively been participating in politics and is currently serving one-year jail term in a 34-year-old road rage case.

Bengal cricketers, who have made India appearances, Manoj Tiwari and Ashok Dinda are currently members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kapil dev
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP