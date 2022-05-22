Kapil Dev quashes reports of joining politics: ‘I’m very disappointed that people spread false news’

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Sunday quashed reports of him joining politics. The World Cup-winning captain took to Instagram to confirm the same.

"I've just received news about me supposedly joining a political party. This is completely untrue. I am not associated with any political party.

“I'm very disappointed that people spread false news. Be rest assured, if I were ever to take such a big step I would announce it publicly,” Kapil Dev posted on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kapil Dev's Instagram story

Multiple news reports had emerged earlier in the day that the legendary all-rounder will be joining hands with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A picture of his meeting with AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also surfaced earlier.

A cricketer joining politics is not a new thing in our country. Earlier this year, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had joined the party, which won in Punjab.

Beside the duo, former India player Navjot Singh Sidhu has actively been participating in politics and is currently serving one-year jail term in a 34-year-old road rage case.

Bengal cricketers, who have made India appearances, Manoj Tiwari and Ashok Dinda are currently members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

