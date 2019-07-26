Kapil Dev speaks up on MS Dhoni’s decision to join Indian Army in Kashmir

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday opened up on MS Dhoni’s decision to join the Indian Army and described it as an inspirational step. Speaking in an interview to ABP News, the 1983 World Cup winning skipper said: “MS Dhoni took a massive decision, which will inspire the youth of the nation. I feel every youth in the country should spend some time in the army.”

Dev further said: “Spending time with the Army will help the youths and provide them with new learnings.”

READ | Gautam Gambhir reacts on MS Dhoni’s decision to join to Indian Army in Kashmir

Dhoni will serve the Indian army in Kashmir and will undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies series to serve his regiment, will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31. The former India captain will stay with the army till August 15, the army said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019,” the statement said.

READ | MS Dhoni doesn’t need to be protected, says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat

The statement further added that Dhoni will be serving in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. “The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He’ll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops.”

“As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the statement said.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:32 IST