Kapil Dev's blunt 'team game, not individual' verdict on Bumrah's CT absence: 'Why talk about someone who isn't there?'

Kapil Dev has voiced his concern over the growing injury crisis among Indian cricketers, attributing the trend to the relentless schedule that keeps players occupied for almost 10 months a year. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain stressed that with such a packed calendar, injuries are inevitable. Kapil Dev issued a straightforward remark on Jasprit Bumrah's injury absence for Champions Trophy(PTI)

The latest injury setback came with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially named in India's Champions Trophy squad but was later ruled out due to a back injury. He had also missed the second innings of the final Test in Sydney, leaving India short of firepower.

Throughout the last year, India also missed the services of Mohammed Shami, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps. Shami suffered a leg injury post-final and had to undergo surgery, sidelining him for 14 months. His absence proved costly in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India suffered a 3-1 series defeat. Without Shami, Bumrah was left without a dependable partner in the bowling attack.

"The only thing that worries me is that they play for 10 months a year -- injuries will be much more common," Kapil said at the Tata Steel Golf prize distribution ceremony, as quoted by PTI.

When asked about Bumrah's absence in the Champions Trophy, Kapil was clear in his response, urging the team to look forward rather than dwell on unavailable players.

"Why talk about someone who is not in the team? It’s a team game, and the team has to win, not individuals. This is not badminton, tennis, or golf; we are playing a team sport in the Champions Trophy. If we play as a team, we will definitely win," he asserted.

Kapil on youngsters

Kapil acknowledged that while no one wants to see key players sidelined, the focus should remain on those available. "You never want your main players to get injured, but if it happens, you can't do anything about it. Good luck to my Indian team -- go and play well."

With India set to begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, Kapil expressed excitement over the confidence of the young players coming through the ranks.

"When you see the youngsters, their confidence is unbelievable. We didn’t have this much confidence when we were young. Good luck to them."