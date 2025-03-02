Karun Nair ends mystery over 'Nine' celebration in Ranji Trophy final, responds to India return for England tour

Vidarbha batting mainstay Karun Nair, on Saturday, further strengthened his case for an India comeback in the upcoming Test tour of England with a century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 final against Kerala in Nagpur. However, he put the ball in the selectors' court, with the committee having earlier ignored him for the Champions Trophy despite his stellar effort in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vidarbha's batter Karun Nair scored a century during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final between Kerala and Vidarbha,(PTI)

Nair, one of the only two Indians in history to have scored triple hundreds in Test cricket, has been in ravishing form in domestic cricket. After a record-scripting run in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed 779 runs in nine games, laced with five centuries and one fifty at a mind-boggling average of 389.50, he carried the momentum into red-ball cricket. The unbeaten 132 on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala was his fourth ton in the tournament, where he amassed 860 runs at 57.33. The knock helped Vidarbha extend their lead to 286 runs.

Following the century, Nair was asked about his thoughts on a possible return to the India squad after almost eight years but reckoned it entirely depended on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

"I'm not the right person to ask. I cannot comment on that. I have to just say that I have to keep performing in every game that I get and if it happens, it happens. I have to do my job to the best," Nair told the reporters at the VCA Stadium after the close of play on Day Four.

Karun Nair ends mystery over 'Nine' celebration

After completing his century, Nair signalled 'nine' with his hands to the dressing room. While it was speculated to be a message to the BCCI selectors, he revealed that it was instead a message to the members of the Vidarbha support staff.

"I'd been speaking about it before this match that I've got eight (centuries), if I score another one, I'll show nine," said Nair, who has played six Tests and two ODIs for India.

"I was just speaking to some of our sidearm throwers, Yash Thorat, who always help us with batting and everything. We were speaking and I said to him that if I do score a hundred, I'll show him the nine, so it was discussed."

When pressed if the signal was only meant for the Vidarbha support staff, Nair quipped, "You can take it however you want."