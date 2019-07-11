Kashmir cricketer dies after getting hit by ball during a match

A teenage cricketer died on Thursday when a ball hit him during a match in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

They said that Jahangir Ahmad War,18, a resident of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district , was hit on his neck when he was batting during a match between Baramulla and Budgam under-19 teams.

A police official of Mattan police station said that the death was accidental as the ball hit a critical spot on his neck despite wearing a helmet.

“He became unconscious when he was hit. By the time he reached nearby hospital doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.

The under-19 tournament was being organised by government’s youth services and sports department.

Locals said that War, a left handed batsman and a class 11 student, attempted a pull the ball but missed.

Director General youth services and sports, Saleem ur Rehman said that War was hit in the same fashion as Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 25 November 2014. Hughes had died two days after being hit.

“It was probably a short pitch ball and War tried to pull. Though he was wearing all the gears but at that angle the ball missed the helmet. It was a brain stem injury,” Rehman, a doctor himself, said.

“The hospital is just 10 minutes distance from the ground. We had even kept a neurosurgeon ready at the hospital but he was declared brought dead at the hospital,” he said.

