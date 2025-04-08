Kashvee Gautam’s WPL showing earns her India call-up

New Delhi: Kashvee Gautam was seen bowing on the field after a breakthrough spell in the February-March Women’s Premier League. Not loud, the gesture said enough. It is reminiscent of another big talent from Punjab – Shubman Gill – who’s known for his understated celebrations. Kashvee Gautam earned her maiden India call-up for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa (PTI)

The 21-year-old pacer’s fine performances for Gujarat Giants – they lost the eliminator to eventual champions Mumbai Indians – has led to her being fast-tracked into India women’s squad. She bagged 11 wickets in nine WPL matches, joint-highest among Indian bowlers alongside Shikha Pandey.

Gautam’s pace and control under pressure made her not just effective, but indispensable. However, behind that success lies a story of patience, observation and relentless preparation.

Acquired for a whopping ₹2 crore in the 2024 auction – the most spent for an uncapped player – she had to sit out the season due to a foot injury that sidelined her for nearly eight months.

Her time off the field wasn’t spent idling. Gautam used it to rewire her game — physically, tactically and mentally. Her Chandigarh state coach Nagesh Gupta was the quiet force behind Kashvee’s steady rise, and he was overjoyed at her selection for the ODI tri-series against South Africa and hosts Sri Lanka, which runs from April 27 to May 11.

Gupta has seen her game up close, from her early days as a raw talent to her present transition as a promising international bowler, and is impressed. “Kashvee came to me in 2016, and I identified her athleticism right away,” he told HT. “She would swing the ball even then, but was a bit erratic. Over time, she became consistent and increased her pace as well.”

Her combining athleticism and hard work is what stands out for Gupta. “You are likely to be more successful when you have the skill set and are also sincere. For instance, if the training session was scheduled for 5.30am, she would be on the ground by 5. She would be the first to come and the last to leave. She is reaping the rewards for that kind of dedication she has showed for nine years.”

Gautam can also contribute as a power-hitter down the order, which only strengthened her case for a national call-up. WPL gave her the perfect stage to showcase this transformation, but before she made her league debut in 2025, she put in the work behind the scenes.

“We knew that she could swing the ball, but we focused on her death bowling. We worked on yorkers and slower balls and power-hitting,” said Gupta.

For the coach it is double the joy as another ward – allrounder Amanjot Kaur, who played for Mumbai Indians – has also made the cut.

“They both have the skills to fill the dearth of a seam-bowling all-rounder. They are focused and possess the attitude and ability to handle pressure in crunch situations. To be on the radar of selectors and making it to the squad in a World Cup year means they are on track.”

Pacers Renuka Singh and Titas Sadhu were not considered as they are injured.

India will face hosts Sri Lanka in their opening game on April 27.

The squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay