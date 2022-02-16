Kevin Pietersen seeks help after losing his PAN card, Income Tax department responds to cricketer's appeal

Former England batter and cricket pundit Kevin Piersen on Tuesday asked for some help after losing his Permanent Account Number (PAN) ahead of his scheduled visit to India. A regular visitor to the country, Pietersen has been a part of many IPL franchises and enjoys a huge fan following in the sub-continent. The batting star has also covered the cash-rich league since his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 41-year-old Pietersen put his concern on Twitter and explained that he needs the physical PAN card before travelling to India for work. "INDIA PLEASE HELP, I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?," wrote Pietersen in his tweet along with tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official social media handle of Income Tax department also responded to Pietersen's tweet. It shared two links and asked Pietersen to apply for the reprint of the physical PAN Card by entering the card's number.

“Dear @KP24, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card," the Twitter handle of Income Tax India said in its post.

"Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," wrote the England international after acknowledging the reply.

Pietersen last month had received a letter of appreciation from PM Modi on the 73rd Republic day of the country. Sharing the letter on Twitter, Pietersen said he was thankful to Modi for acknowledging his "affection towards India".

"Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I've grown more in love with your country on every visit.

"I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE," Pietersen had posted.

Pietersen, who had recently lauded India's role in the conservation of rhinos, also expressed his wish to meet Modi in person. "Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife!"

