Kevin Pietersen shares Virat Kohli's special gift for England great's son, reveals personalized message from India star

Virat Kohli made a heartfelt gesture towards former England captain Kevin Pietersen’s son, Dylan, following the end of the ODI series between India and England. The former India skipper gifted a signed Indian jersey to Dylan, prompting Pietersen to share a picture of his son proudly sporting the prized memorabilia on Instagram. Kevin Pietersen with Virat Kohli (Getty)

"Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks buddy!" Pietersen captioned his post, highlighting his son’s excitement.

Pietersen was recently in India as part of the commentary panel for England’s ODI series against India, which saw the hosts complete a commanding 3-0 whitewash. During the opening match in Nagpur on February 6, Kohli and Pietersen shared a lighthearted moment on the sidelines, engaging in a lively conversation that drew smiles from fans.

Although Kohli missed the first ODI due to a knee injury, he returned to action in the second match in Cuttack, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had an indifferent debut.

Kohli’s return, however, did not go as planned, as he managed only five runs in Cuttack. But the Indian batting maestro found his rhythm in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad, crafting a composed half-century before falling to England’s Adil Rashid.

His return to run-scoring comes at a crucial juncture, with India gearing up for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy, which begins February 19.

Pietersen's criticism of England

While Pietersen made headlines with Kohli’s gift, he also stirred controversy with his blunt criticism of England’s preparation for the ODI series.

He slammed the English players for prioritizing golf over practice sessions, questioning their dedication to the game. His remarks sparked debate, with England captain Jos Buttler and head coach Brendon McCullum refuting the claims, defending the team’s commitment.

As India ride high on their dominant series victory, England faces pressing questions ahead of the Champions Trophy, where they are grouped with arch-rivals Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.