Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Modi for ‘incredibly kind words’; 'I’ve grown more in love with your country'

England star Kevin Pietersen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'incredibly kind words' after the batting icon received ‘friends of India’ letter on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26. Pietersen expressed his love for India and said he's fallen in love with the nation ever since his first visit in 2003.

"Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit," Pietersen posted on Twitter while sharing the letter on Friday morning.

“I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE."

Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2004 and 2014, also said that he’s looking forward to meeting Modi in person, and thanked him for India being a 'global leader' in protecting its wildlife.

The 41-year-old Pietersen is currently involved in the Legends Cricket League, where he had recently scored a match-winning 38-ball 86 against the Asia Lions.

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!" he further added.

PM Modi had also sent personalized letters to West Indies’ Chris Gayle and South African Jonty Rhodes. Modi had extended his Republic Day greetings to Rhodes, acknowledging his ‘affection towards India’ and calling him a ‘special ambassador of strong relations' between India and South Africa.

“Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind,” Rhodes had replied.

Gayle had also extended his Republic Day greetings to the people of India. “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” he had tweeted.

