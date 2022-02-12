Kishan, Chahar hit pay dirt as teams prefer buy-back option

Through the first day of the IPL auction that lasted almost 10 hours and needed two auctioneers, the running theme was the American saying: “if it ain't broke, don't fix it.” But while old franchises strove to buy back players, the T20 truism that fast bowlers, be it raw pace or those known for intelligent variations, are always value for money too shone through in Bengaluru on Saturday. Six seamers – Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna – went for over ₹10 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful IPL teams with nine titles, broke the bank to buy two key players: Ishan Kishan and Chahar, who are set to remain the two most expensive players of this year’s auction. MI had to shell out Rs15.25 crore to keep Kishan while a little later in the day, CSK paid Rs14 crore to ensure Chahar doesn’t have to change his colours. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) too did that for Nitish Rana (R 8 crore) who was among the four players from last season they bought on the first day.

Is Kishan’s worth more than Jasprit Bumrah who cost MI R12 crore? Does Chahar offer more value to CSK than MS Dhoni who also cost ₹12 crore? These are not questions to be asked for auctions follow as logic of their own. Players can’t dictate their price in a bidding war but they have the choice to refuse a retention if they trusted their worth at an auction. That’s what Kishan and Chahar did to franchises who were their pathway to international cricket.

“I’m coming back to aamchi Mumbai. I’ve missed you and can’t wait to reunite,” Kishan said in a video message.

Kishan and Chahar also became MI and CSK’s highest ever buys in IPL history – Rohit Sharma (9.2 cr) and K Gowtham (9.25 cr) being their biggest previous recruits. But this was a scramble for the best bets, after 33 players had been picked up pre-auction, by the 10 franchises. And it was expected that Kishan – a left-handed hard-hitting opening batter who can keep wickets and may be captain in the future– stood the brightest chance to hit pay dirt.

When Kishan’s bid came up and MI’s Akash Ambani raised the paddle, Charu Sharma, standing in for auctioneer Hugh Edmeades who took ill while conducting the bid for Wanindu Hasaranga, said: “We know this might take a while.” And it did. MI had to withstand fierce competition from Punjab Kings (PK), Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With a little more luck, Kishan could have beaten Chris Morris (16.25 cr) to become the highest prized player ever in an auction. “You get reminded about it a lot. It becomes second nature. But Ishan’s confident and has got the skills to back it up,” Morris, a pundit for the broadcasters, said.

Chahar’s rise is equally remarkable. He was worth R 80 lakh in the 2018 auction. But under Dhoni, Chahar has shone with his ability to bowl three powerplay overs and improved his lower-order batting skills to win games for India. That is why getting him back cost CSK a bomb. They had to win a bidding war against SRH, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Shreyas Iyer was a capped Indian player who could have ended up with a higher price than Kishan. But that could only have happened if the team with the most money, PK, had gone hard after him. They didn’t, four other franchises did and KKR bagged the ex-DC captain for R 12.25 crore. He will most likely become the next KKR captain, although team CEO Venky Mysore said, “That is a decision the coach and think-tank will take. Between Cummins (7.25 cr) and Shreyas, you have two solid options for captaincy.”

Luck of the draw

As the evening wore on auction dynamics were on full display, to the dismay of some capped Indian wrist spinners spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, R.6.25 cr), Rahul Chahar (PK, R 5.25 cr) Kuldeep Yadav (DC, 2 cr). Franchises who had spent heavily on the fast bowling set decided to save for the talented uncapped players to come. Interestingly, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Hasaranga’s name came before the Indians and he triggered a bidding war before going to RCB for R.10.75 crore.

Uncapped hits

The auction room showed a big bias for uncapped players. Leg-spinning all-rounder Rahul Tewatia’s bid went far before Gujarat Titans won him for ₹9 crore. Fast improving quick Avesh Khan saw fierce bidding before going to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crore. AB De Villiers may have retired, but his batting clone, South African U19 talent Dewald Brevis, went to MI for ₹3 crore. PK had to pay R 9 crore to win back their former player, the power-hitter Shah Rukh Khan.

