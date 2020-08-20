KKR, KXIP, RR reach UAE ahead of IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:57 IST

The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2020 as three of the eight franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders - arrived in the UAE on Thursday. The 13th edition of the T20 league will begin next month from September 19th, but the arrival of franchises is taking place earlier, as the players and staff are required to remain under a quarantine period upon their arrival in the country.

According to news agency PTI, Royals and KXIP landed in Dubai via a charter flight, which will be the norm this IPL due to the ongoing health crisis. A little later in the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders arrived in Abu Dhabi, their base for the tournament.

As per the rules and regulations approved for the tournament, the players and support staff of all the franchises, were all tested multiple times for Covid-19 before their departure. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will be required to undergo a six-day isolation period, with testing to take place on days 1, 3 and 6.

All those who will be cleared in all the testings will be allowed to enter the tournament’s bio-secure bubble and will be allowed to begin the training sessions. After this, all the players and staff members will be tested again every fifth day of the tournament.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will arrive in the UAE on Friday while the other two teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will land over the weekend.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh might not travel to Dubai on Friday with rest of the Chennai Super Kings players for IPL 2020. According to a report in Times of India, Harbhajan has decided not to travel because of his mother’s illness.

The veteran off-spinner, who had already skipped the five-day strength and conditioning camp for CSK’s Indian cricketers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, has informed the franchise about the developments and he in all probability will join the rest of the CSK squad members in Dubai in two weeks’ time.

