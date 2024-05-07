 KKR players spend night in Varanasi after flight diverted multiple times due to bad weather | Crickit
PTI |
May 07, 2024 11:51 AM IST

New Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders players had a harrowing experience as they were forced to spend a night at Varanasi after their flight from Lucknow to Kolkata was diverted multiple times due to bad weather.

Following their massive 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, the Shreyas Iyer-led side left on Monday evening for Kolkata at 5:45pm. The team was scheduled to arrive at 7.25pm.

But the charter flight had to be diverted to Guwahati first and then to Varanasi after adverse weather conditions made it impossible to land the plane in Kolkata.

The KKR media team provided an update at 8.46pm, saying, "Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here."

Then another update at 9.43pm said, "We've got clearance to fly back to Kolkata now, from Guwahati. Estimated arrival: 11pm."

However, the ordeal was not over for the players and support staff as multiple attempts to land the flight failed, forcing the officials to divert the flight mid-air to Varanasi.

"Flight took off from Guwahati to Kolkata, was scheduled to land at 11 PM. Couldn't land once again due to bad weather, despite several attempts. Diverted mid-air to Varanasi now. Just landed here," said an update at 1:15 am.

The KKR team then spent the night at Varanasi and will be travelling to Kolkata this afternoon.

"The team would be checking into Varanasi hotel for overnight stay. Return flight to Kolkata TBD on Tuesday afternoon," the KKR media team said in the final update at 3:00 am.

Fortunately, KKR's next game is against Mumbai Indians at Edens Garden on May 11. The two-time former champions will play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on May 19 for their final two league matches.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / KKR players spend night in Varanasi after flight diverted multiple times due to bad weather
© 2024 HindustanTimes
