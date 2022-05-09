KKR Predicted XI vs MI, IPL 2022: 27-year-old India star set for return as Kolkata look to solve opening conundrum

Kolkata Knight Riders look to resolve their team combination as they face bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. While five-time IPL winners Mumbai are already out of reckoning, Kolkata have to win their remaining three games and finish on 14 points to achieve a fourth-place finish. Mumbai will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

But Kolkata are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has been criticised for too much chopping and changing, especially at the top. The two-time champions have tried a bunch of openers and it remains to be seen whether they go with a new one against Mumbai. KKR have struggled to score to force the pace in the first six overs and a lot will depend on the skipper Shreyas' performance with the willow.

While the KKR leader has scored 330 runs including two fifties in 11 games, he will seek support from the opening batters. His team has struggled to score to force the pace in the first six overs, and a muddled batting approach at the top might lead to Venkatesh Iyer's return. With Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith not making an impact, Kolkata can turn to Venkatesh or Ajinkya Rahane to do the job.

Pacer Umesh Yadav missed out due to a muscle pull and Harshit Rana replaced him in the playing XI. It remains to be seen whether he returns to the mix. Andre Russell returned 2/22 in his three overs against Lucknow and followed it up with a 19-ball 45.

KKR will hope for the big-hitting West Indian to do an encore against Mumbai. They also have Sunil Narine, who has been conceded runs at a miserly rate this season. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy of just 5.23 so far.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians:

Openers: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer

Top and middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson

Power hitters: Andre Russell

Spin options: Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine

Fast bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

KKR Predicted XI vs MI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Changes from last match: He was retained by the Knight Riders but Venkatesh was pushed to the middle order this season after he amassed just 109 runs in seven innings. The left-handed batter eventually faced the axe but he could be brought back.

Kolkata have just a 13.09 average for the first wicket, which is the worst among 10 teams in the ongoing competition. Venkatesh can replace Baba Indrajith at the top, while Sheldon Jackson can come in as a keeper.

