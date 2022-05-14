KKR Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Who will replace injured Pat Cummins?

IPL 2022 hasn't too be kind to the franchises which have historically dominated the league from its inception. Otherwise how would one explain the three teams that have collectively won 11 titles, languishing at the bottom half of the table? Two of IPL's most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - are already out of the competition while the third one, the Kolkata Knight Riders, is on the brink. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

KKR know that their chances of making it to the playoffs are hanging by the thinnest of threads, which will only receive some strength if they win their remaining three matches comprehensively. The task won't be an easy one as their must-win journey begins against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

KKR have already received a big blow in the form of Pat Cummins. The Australia all-rounder who made a comeback to the playing XI in the last match, has flown back home due to an injury and won't be available for selection for the remainder of this IPL.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has struggled to find the winning combination in this tournament. Too many chopping and changing has not allowed their players to settle into the XI.

KKR Predicted XI vs SRH

Openers: Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane should continue to open the batting for KKR.

Top and middle order: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

Power hitters: Andre Russell, Sam Billings

Spin options: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

Pacers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee

Changes from the last match: Sheldon Jackson hasn't done much so Sam Billings can come in his place and take the gloves. Umesh Yadav, who missed the last match due to a niggle should get his spot back in place of Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

