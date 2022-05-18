KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live

IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stood a win away from becoming the first team to make the IPL 2022 playoffs. But two consecutive defeats - to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals - saw KL Rahul's side slip from the top position at the start of the previous week to the third spot. They will have yet another opportunity on Wednesday when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders side who head into the context on the back of two consecutive wins - against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With a playoffs spot still in their sight, KKR will aim for a third straight win and inflict further damage on LSG. However, KKR were defeated by an emphatic margin of 75 runs earlier this month by Lucknow. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between KKR and LSG

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (May 18).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of KKR vs LSG here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

