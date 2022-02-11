KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of India's T20I series against West Indies, BCCI names replacements

India batter and vice-captain KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Axar Patel have been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Friday. They have been replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

Rahul missed the third and final ODI against West Indies which is currently being played with captain Rohit Sharma saying that India's vice-captain was nursing a niggle. In the second ODI, after Rahul was on his way back to the change room after getting run out for 49, he was seen favouring his lower back.

But the BCCI confirmed that Rahul injured his left hamstring while fielding and will not be part of the three T20Is series that starts February 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Axar, on the other hand, was on the road to recovery and was named in the T20I squad, but it turns out that the left-arm spinner would require more time before being declared match-fit.

Rahul had missed the first 50-over game due to personal reasons but returned to the mix in the second ODI, scoring a 49 while batting at the No. 4 position. His previous limited-overs assignment for India was in South Africa where he had also led the side in absence of Rohit Sharma. He's currently Rohit's deputy in white-ball cricket.

Talking about Axar, the 28-year-old from Gujarat missed the South Africa tour. He was ruled out of the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies but was named in the T20I squad. His last appearance for India was during the home red-ball series against New Zealand where he scored 52 and 41* in the two innings of the Mumbai Test.

"Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," the BCCI release stated.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu cricketers Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore were added to the white-ball squad as stand-by players for the West Indies series. India have already claimed the ODI series and the T20I contest will begin at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

India's updated T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

