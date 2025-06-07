‘KL Rahul didn’t crib, he has seen such things’: India star made short detour before England tour, tipped for redemption

KL Rahul made a strong return to India colours with a century for India A against England Lions, staking his claim for a key role in the upcoming five-Test series against England. Rahul has been a regular for India in ODIs and Tests, and with a century in the tour match, he has all but sealed a spot in the XI when India take on England in the first Test in Headingley. India's KL Rahul during the Test series against Australia(AFP)

The star batter has long been a vital figure in India’s red-ball setup, and his responsibilities – not just with the bat, but also with leadership – are likely to increase as India tour England under first-time captain, Shubman Gill.

Throughout his career across formats, Rahul has shunted between various positions in the batting order. Even during India's previous Test series against Australia Down Under, Rahul played as an opener and in the middle-order once Rohit Sharma returned to the XI. However, with no Rohit in the Test setup any longer, it is expected that the Karnataka batter will have a more cemented role.

Rahul's childhood coach, Samuel Jayaraj, believes that mental toughness, developed over years of dealing with challenges, is what helped Rahul keep his head grounded and overcome the disappointment of not being part of India's T20I team, which won the World Cup last year.

“If you ask me, as a coach, this isn't surprising. He was always ready. He was also a wicketkeeper. He would smartly rotate strike, taking singles on the fourth, fifth, or sixth ball, then face the next over. He follows instructions really well. If you noticed in the Champions Trophy, his role was very specific—and he executed it perfectly,” Jayaraj said.

“In fact, despite having a very good ODI World Cup, he wasn't picked for the T20 World Cup. He didn't crib or get frustrated. Because he has seen these things as a kid. That’s why he’s so strong today both mentally and technically. And that’s his biggest strength. He’s matured a lot. He’s been playing cricket at a high level for 10 years now. That experience shows. If you watch him now, he’s a completely different player — much calmer, composed, and in control. For me, that calmness is what stands out the most,” he added.

Met Rahul before England tour

Ahead of the England tour, Jayaraj met Rahul briefly and reiterated a lifelong mantra that he says continues to guide his ward.

"I always tell him just one thing — enjoy and become. That’s always been my message, my mantra, even my password, you could say. You have to enjoy what you do. You have to be happy. If you're not happy, your body simply won’t respond the way you want it to,” Jayaraj said.

"In England, a more and more matured KL Rahul will be seen."