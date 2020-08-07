e-paper
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul has a career suggestion for Hardik Pandya’s newborn son

KL Rahul has a career suggestion for Hardik Pandya’s newborn son

Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30th. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year and had tied the knot during the lockdown. 

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Krunal Pandya with brother Hardik Pandya’s son.
Krunal Pandya with brother Hardik Pandya’s son.(Instagram/Krunal Pandya)
         

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul share a great bond off the field and the latter has a message for Hardik’s son. After Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya posted a video of him with Hardik’s newborn on Instagram, captioning it ‘Let’s talk cricket’, Rahul commented on the photo and wrote, “Please tell him to become a fast bowling all rounder”.

Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30th. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year and had tied the knot during the lockdown. 

Hardik Pandya has been a regular with the Indian limited overs team ever since making his debut in 2016. He has performed the duties of a fast bowling all rounder and has improved both his batting and bowling skills.

While Rahul and Hardik share a great bond, the duo will be soon playing against each other in the Indian Premier League.

While Hardik and brother Krunal remain crucial members of the Mumbai Indians team, KL Rahul will be looking forward to leading the Kings XI Punjab to their first ever title.

