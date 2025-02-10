'Rahul hasn't scored in any game': India's 'Hardik Pandya' ploy called out, Gambhir sounded off before Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, on Monday, outlined an underlying concern amid the team's back-to-back wins against England in the ongoing home ODI series. Chopra sounded off head coach Gautam Gambhir urging him to take a call on KL Rahul with India having one match remaining before the Champions Trophy. India's KL Rahul during practice (REUTERS)

Even amid the debate on whether Rishabh Pant should be considered as the first-choice keeper, India sought continuity as they backed Rahul for the role ahead of the Champions Trophy, keeping in mind his glorious show on the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he scored 452 runs, at 75.33 in 10 innings with one century.

However, after back-to-back failures in the ongoing series against England, Chopra took to his YouTube channel to highlight that the Karnataka star has not been among runs in the format in his last four games, including the tour of Sri Lanka in 2024. Since the World Cup, he has scored just 120 runs in six innings, including one fifty and a dismissal for duck.

More the score, Chopra reckoned Rahul is a misfit at no. 6, where the batter has been forced to play against England, with India preferring a left-handed Axar Patel at No. 5.

He said: “There is still one development that is taking place, but it is yet to be seen if the Indian team can find an answer to that. KL Rahul is batting at no. 6. But is he the best option at No. 6 or 7? That's a big question. Ahead of him you send a leftie, and now Rahul hasn't scored runs in both these games and in the two matches he played in Sri Lanka. What do you do now?”

India's 'Hardik Pandya' ploy called out

The former India batter also pointed out that amid India's strategy to favour a left-hander at No. 5, Hardik Pandya has been forced to bat at No. 7. Labelling it a poor strategy, Chopra urged India to reconsider the combination with one game remaining before the Champions Trophy. Offering a solution, he urged Gambhir if left-handed Pant can be considered in place of Rahul.

“Amid all these, if he bats at No. 6, Hardik bats at No. 7 and Jadeja at 8. I can still consider Jadeja at no. 8, but Hardik at 7? That is not what you want. He is batting at least two positions too low. I don't feel it's a good strategy. Is it time for Rishabh Pant to play already? He could be a better option at No. 6, because you already need a leftie. India are still looking for the right combination, and time is running out,” he added.

India will play their final tie in the series against England on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.