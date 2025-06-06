KL Rahul smashes century in first match after landing in England, all but cements position as opener for 1st India Test

KL Rahul announces his arrival in England with a style by hitting a sublime century against England Lions in the 2nd unofficial Test. Rahul, who is raring to prove himself once again, all but put a stamp on his place as an opener for the upcoming Test series with a 151-ball century for India A on Day 1 after the Tea break. The star batter joined India A after the first match and straightaway made an impact with a fine knock. KL Rahul scored a fine century against England Lions.(X Image)

Rahul once again showed maturity with the bat when India lost two early wickets - Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (11), who returned to the pavilion early. Rahul stabilised the innings alongside his fellow IPL teammate Karun Nair as the duo shared an 86-run stand for the third wicket. Nair, who scored a brilliant double century in the first unofficial Test, was dismissed on 40 off 71 balls.

The 33-year-old continued to hold one end and kept going to put India in a solid position with a fine century, which was embellished with 13 fours and 1 six. He put the foot on the accelerator after scoring fifty and reached century at a rapid pace to make a statement.

Rahul faces a tough task of stepping into Rohit Sharma’s shoes at the top, but the assurance of a settled batting position in the line-up could do wonders for his confidence. In India's last Test series, where they played Australia Down Under, Rahul started as an opener in the first Test and continued to bat there for the first three matches but was pushed down to number 3 for the Boxing Day Test. He was once again reinstated as opener in the final clash. Over the past couple of years, the 33-year-old had to adapt to a middle-order role in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who was sidelined from competitive cricket following a serious car accident.

Meanwhile, his knock on Friday would be a sigh of relief for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill to solve the opening conundrum ahead of the Test series.

Chris Woakes sends India a big warning

Earlier in the match, Chris Woakes marked his return from injury with an impressive new-ball spell, claiming both early wickets in the morning session of the first Test against India at Leeds.

Leading England’s pace attack, Woakes struck by trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal LBW with a sharp in-seamer. He nearly dismissed Abhimanyu Easwaran off the very first ball, but a dropped catch in the slips gave the opener a brief lifeline. However, Woakes soon produced another brilliant delivery which nipped back in and hit the timber. In the second session, he claimed the crucial wicket of Nair by trapping him front of the wicket.