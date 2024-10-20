KL Rahul subtly struck out as Pat Cummins, Starc sent 'he will give you migraines' warning ahead of India's AUS Tests

India middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan made the most of the chance opportunity presented to him in the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Filling in for injured Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz carved out a majestic knock of 150 on Day 4 of the match to force him into discussions for the much-anticipated tour of Australia, which begins with the Perth Test next month. KL Rahul scored 12 runs in 1st Test against New Zealand

Following a counter-attacking fifty on Day 3, where he combined with former India captain Virat Kohli to stitch a 136-run partnership in response to a 356-run first-innings lead from New Zealand, Sarfaraz found able assistance from former U-19 teammate Rishabh Pant as the pair forged an innings-reviving 178-run stand. En route, he notched up his maiden international ton, before clobbering 150 off 195 to help India take a lead in the match.

Impressed with his performance, particularly against the New Zealand fast bowlers through the first two sessions on Saturday, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that India should consider him for the playing XI in the tour of Australia.

"Very happy to see the way he plays fast bowlers, and he has played fast bowlers before as well against England. This was a pitch very similar to the foreign pitches that we get, where there is a bit of pace and bounce. Interestingly, I am imagining him on a flatter pitch in Australia, where there isn't a lot of seam movement," stated Manjrekar, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Justifying his remark, Manjrekar further said that Sarfaraz has the ability to leave Australia pacers in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc frustrated with his attacking game.

"He is going to give migraines to those Australian bowlers because of the shots that he plays. There is certainity, there is calmness, and if you see the close-up of Sarfaraz, he always watches the ball onto his bat. He has a tremendous hand-eye coordination. His technique isn't bad for Australia. I will be very excited to see how he goes, and he is a definite candidate, and he should walk into the India playing XI against Australia," added Manjrekar.

So no place for KL Rahul?

Sarfaraz had to sit out during the Bangladesh Test series last month after as India backed an experienced KL Rahul with an eye on the Border-Gavaskar Test series. But batting at No. 6 brought no luck for Rahul, who has primarily featured as a top-order batter in Test cricket as he returned with just one half-century knock.

To further worsen his case, he was put against the second new ball on Saturday in the final hour of Day 4, and scored just 12 off 16, leaving many wondering if India should now back Sarfaraz, who only found a place in the line-up after Gill incurred a stiff neck on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand.

With Manjrekar backing Sarfaraz for the Australia tour, he certainly, yet subtly, indicated that the team should rethink about Rahul's spot.