Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said ace cricketer Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian sports. Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks end of remarkable chapter in Indian sports: CM Naidu

The chief minister noted that Kohli's passion, discipline, and leadership have inspired millions and brought great pride to the nation.

"Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket concludes a remarkable chapter in Indian sports. His passion, discipline, and leadership have inspired millions and brought great pride to the nation," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Naidu also extended his best wishes to Kohli for the next phase of his journey.

Further, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh remarked that a legend had signed off from the purest form of the game.

"Virat Kohli's passion, intensity, and unmatched commitment redefined India's Test cricket legacy. An inspiration to millions of young cricketers across the world," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

The TDP general secretary thanked Kohli for elevating the standards of cricket and making the country proud.

"Few have carried the weight of expectations with such grace and delivered with such consistency," Lokesh added.

Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to an end a glorious run in a format where he was celebrated as its saviour, especially at a time when T20 cricket had taken centre stage globally.

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli led India to the top of the Test rankings and achieved a historic series win in Australia during the 2018-19 season.

The BCCI lauded its biggest star of the past decade, stating that his "legacy will continue forever".

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said Virat Kohli is one of the greatest Indian cricketers, and his consistency, passion, and hunger for excellence made his journey truly fascinating and unforgettable.

"His records speak louder than words, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. I wish him continued success in his future endeavours," the former CM said in a post on 'X'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.