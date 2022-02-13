Kolkata Knight Riders full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

After opting to retain four players, Kolkata Knight Riders would be happy the way their IPL 2022 auction turned out. Out of their purse of ₹77 crore, KKR in the end were left with 45 lakh, which means they did a remarkable job getting some amazing and at the same time valuable buys too.

KKR’s most expensive buy took place on Day 1, as they were able to bring on board Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore. Their second day began by purchasing Ajinkya Rahane at his base price of ₹1 crore, and although they did not spend astronomically on any other cricketer, a couple of players worth ₹7.5 crore and a lot of domestic players between 20 lakh and 1 crore allowed them to knuckle down on what seems to be a very settled squad. Here is a look at how KKR’s squad composition looks like.

Retained players: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Purchased players: Pat Cummins ( ₹7.25 Crore), Shreyas Iyer ( ₹12.25 crore), Nitish Rana ( ₹8 crore), Shivam Mavi ( ₹7.25 Crore), Sheldon Jackson ( ₹60 Lakh), Ajinkya Rahane ( ₹1 crore), Rinku Singh ( ₹55 Lakh), Anukul Roy ( ₹20 lakh), Rasikh Salam Dar ( ₹20 Lakh), Baba Indrajith ( ₹20 lakh), Chamika Karunaratne ( ₹50 lakh), Abhijeet Tomar ( ₹40 lakh), Pratham Singh ( ₹20 lakh), Ashok Sharma ( ₹55 lakh), Sam Billings ( ₹2 crore), Alex Hales ( ₹1.50 crore), Tim Southee ( ₹1.50 crore), Ramesh Kumar ( ₹20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi ( ₹1 crore), Umesh Yadav ( ₹2 crore), Aman Khan ( ₹20 lakh)

Out of the 25 players, eight of them are overseas.