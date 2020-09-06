Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue of all matches and KKR full squad

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:55 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Abu Dhabi according the full Indian Premier League schedule for the 13th edition released by BCCI on Sunday. KKR have won the title in 2012 and 2014 but for the past three seasons, they have not managed to reach the final.

KKR shelved out a whopping 15.5 crores – the most for an overseas player in the history of IPL - to get Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins. They also got in England’s captain Eoin Morgan and rising young wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton in their squad to strengthen their top-order.

KKR full schedule for IPL 2020

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

The Kolkata-based franchise took some tough decisions by letting go of old warhorses like Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, and Piyush Chawla. But KKR also showed immense faith in young pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti who did not play a single game in the last edition because of injury.

KKR full squad of IPL 2020: Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney (ruled out), Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik