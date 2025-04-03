Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch KKR vs SRH match

Pushed to the bottom of the table after just one win in three games at the start of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the two finalists from the last season will look to bounce back when they face each other on Thursday in Kolkata. KKR vs SRH Live Streaming IPL: Here are the details of when and where to watch IPL match live online and on TV.(PTI)

Sunrisers will be looking to end their two-match losing streak. It was at home where SRH got off to a winning start, smashing a record 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals, where Ishan Kishan scored a ton. But the side has since struggled, losing to Lucknow and then Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata, on the other hand, lost the season opener at home against RCB. They did beat Rajasthan in Guwahati in their second game, but the batters had a shambolic outing at the Wankhede on Monday, where they were dismissed for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs, before losing by eight wickets.

KKR hold the edge in head-to-head rivalry, winning 19 of their 28 matches in the IPL, including all three encounters last season.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday (April 3), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match on television in India?

In India, the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be available for live telecast via Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be live streamed via JioHotstar.