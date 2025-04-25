Bengaluru [India], : Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru win over Rajasthan Royals at their home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, breaking their three-match home duck, team's veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya spoke on two small things which he felt played a crucial role in team's victory. Krunal Pandya points out two "small things" that helped in RCB's narrow win over RR

With Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal posting valuable fifties and duo of Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal coming in clutch during the final two overs, defending 18 remaining runs of the target of 206 in final two overs, RCB broke their three-match losing streak at home, securing a nail-biting 11 run win over RR, who were condemned to their fifth loss in a row and seventh in total during this season.

Speaking in the dressing room as per a video posted by RCB's X handle, Krunal also gave credit to Phil Salt's measured knock of 26 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries. The knock came at a strike rate of just over 113, and fans witnessed a more restrained version of Salt. It did not go to a waste as he stitched a 61-run stand with Virat Kohli in 6.4 overs.

"Sometimes what happens is that you always highlight the performance which is quite evident and visible but what I felt is that in powerplay to get 6 overs, 56 runs, though we always are used to watching Salty scoring at a strike rate of 180-200 but again to stitch that partnership in that phase, those 24 runs for me watching was so crucial to lay that platform and then obviously what Virat and Dev did was we spoke about but again for me those small things matters a lot," said Krunal.

Also, Krunal highlighted another key contribution from England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, playing as a substitute fielder. In the ninth over, when RR had crossed the 100-run mark and was motoring along, he prevented Nitish Rana from hitting a boundary, saving two runs for his side with an incredible dive.

"Jacob again coming out and fielding and diving, saving two runs, you know ," he added.

The team's batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthi,k also praised Salt for his batting effort, saying, "Salt was very happy with the way he played today. He knows his role, he knows that certain shots cannot be played in this venue at the start so he adapted himself beautifully and that's what I think gave him a lot of satisfaction today."

"It is one thing knowing to play a lot of shots, one thing adapting as to what is required on that pitch on that given day. He felt there were certain things he needed to do, he followed it through beautifully, and the shot that he played we all want him to play that shot, so he knows the commitment towards that from him and the beliefs that we have in him is something that he appreciates as well," he added.

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A 61-run stand between Phil Salt and Virat kickstarted things off for RCB. Later, a 95-run stand followed between Virat, who made 70 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal . Despite some quick wickets later, cameos from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma powered RCB to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma was the top bowler for RR, while Jofra Archer also delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/33.

During the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a quickfire 52-run stand, putting RCB under pressure early on. Later, Nitish Rana , skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel kept firing, with the equation down to 18 runs in final two overs with five wickets left. However, Krunal Pandya removed Parag and Rana timely while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal produced a clutch performance at the death phase, securing RCB an 11-run win.

RCB is at the third spot in the points table, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. RR is in eighth spot with two wins and seven losses. They have suffered their fifth successive loss.

Hazlewood was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his breathtaking four-wicket haul.

