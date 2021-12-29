Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kuldeep Yadav to lead Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav to lead Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

While Kuldeep leads the UP Ranji side, Karan Sharma has been named his deputy.
File Photo of Kuldeep Yadav.(AP)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 08:38 PM IST
ANI | , Kanpur

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav will lead the Uttar Pradesh squad in the Ranji Trophy.

Karan Sharma has been named as the vice-captain of the squad which included the likes of Shivam Mavi and Priyam Garg.

"Senior Selection Committee of our Association selected following cricketers of our state to represent U.P. Squad for Ranji Trophy," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) said in a statement.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Saurabh Kumar can also be included in the squad if they are available for the tournament.

UP Squad: Kuldeep Yadav (C) Karan Sharma (VC) Madhav Kaushik, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Hardeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Sameer Choudhary, Kritagya Singh, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Chandra Jurel, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Kunal Yadav, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Bansal, Shanu Saini, Jasmer, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Sharma, Parth Mishra

Ranji Trophy will start from January 13 with the final of the tournament to be played on March 17.

