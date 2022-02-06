Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and other former India cricketers pay tribute to legendary singer

Legendary singer and one of India's biggest cultural icons, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Mangeshkar was hospitalised on January 11 after she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the news of her passing, the Indian cricket fraternity expressed its sadness and grief through social media. On his official Twitter profile, former India captain Virat Kohli offered his condolences to the family of Mangeshkar.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," wrote Kohli.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also paid his tribute to the late singer.

“Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world,” wrote Laxman.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to his official Twitter profile to pay his tribute to the legendary singer. “Feel saddened to hear about the death of Lata ji. Your voice shall remain immortal in our hearts," wrote Harbhajan.

Gautam Gambhir, who represented India between 2003-2016, wrote, “Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar.”

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad said that Mangeshkar will “live on in the hearts” of generations to come.

“There will never be another Lata Didi. End of an era as a Nightingale and jewel of India, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji leaves her mortal body, but she will live on in the hearts of generations to come through her soul stirring music. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti," wrote Prasad.

