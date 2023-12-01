Latest cricket News: Today’s Live Updates 01-Dec-2023
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
On 01-Dec-2023, there were several updates in the cricket section. Check out out the latest news here.
Get the latest scores, schedules, results, upcoming matches, players, and more. Stay up-to-date with all things cricket and follow live updates here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 05:56 PMNew Zealand fail trial by spin, Bangladesh sniff victory in Sylhet
Bangladesh has set New Zealand a target of 332 runs to win the opening Test match in Sylhet. On day four, New Zealand struggled against Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack, losing seven wickets and finishing the day on 113 runs. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking 4-40. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh were all out for 338 runs in their second innings, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz both making valuable contributions. New Zealand will need a strong performance on the final day to avoid defeat in the match.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 05:42 PM‘I have the swing, I have the ideas’: Deepak Chahar ready for Test cricket but under one condition
Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has made a return to the national team for the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Chahar, who was initially not part of the squad, has been added for the last two matches. With India's pacers struggling in the previous encounter, Chahar could be seen in action in the fourth T20I. Chahar has been in good form recently, performing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While he has been a regular in the limited-overs formats, Chahar is eager to prove himself in Test cricket as well and says he needs a month's notice to prepare accordingly.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:52 PMBCCI selectors wanted Rohit as India's T20 captain for SA tour but decision changed after request on video call: Report
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has declined an offer to resume his role as captain of the national T20 team for the South Africa tour, requesting an extended break from white-ball cricket. The Indian selection committee had wanted to hand over the T20I captaincy to Sharma, but he joined a selection meeting via video call to inform them of his decision. Sharma is currently on holiday in the UK and will return to lead the Indian side in the two-match Test series starting on December 26. It is expected that Sharma will resume his role as T20I captain in the future, potentially leading India in the T20 World Cup in June.