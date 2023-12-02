Latest cricket News: Today’s Live Updates 02-Dec-2023
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 06:20 AMIndia overtake Pakistan to clinch sensational T20I record after 20-run win over Australia
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel played a crucial role in helping his team secure a 20-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I match in Raipur. This win gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series and marked their 14th T20I series win at home. In addition, India also surpassed Pakistan to become the team with the most T20I wins, with 136 victories compared to Pakistan's 135. In the match, India scored a respectable 174/9 in their 20 overs, with Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma contributing significantly. Axar Patel then took three wickets and conceded just 16 runs to restrict Australia to 154/7.