Latest cricket News: Today’s Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 12:32 AMWait ends as spinner Shreyanka gets maiden India call-up for England T20s
Spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been called up to the India T20 cricket team for the first time. The 21-year-old earned her place after a strong performance in the Women's Caribbean League, where she emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the season. Patil took nine wickets from five matches with an economy rate of 5.83. She will have the chance to make her debut against England in a three-match series starting on 6 December. Patil's coach Arjun Dev believes her call-up is timely and hopes she will perform well to earn further selection.