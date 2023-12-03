close_game
Latest cricket News: Today's Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

    Spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been called up to the India T20 cricket team for the first time. The 21-year-old earned her place after a strong performance in the Women's Caribbean League, where she emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the season. Patil took nine wickets from five matches with an economy rate of 5.83. She will have the chance to make her debut against England in a three-match series starting on 6 December. Patil's coach Arjun Dev believes her call-up is timely and hopes she will perform well to earn further selection.

