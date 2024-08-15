Explore
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Steve Smith 'disappointed' with selectors over T20 WC decision, breaks silence on Test spot after Ponting's sharp remark

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 15, 2024 7:50 AM IST
    Welcome to cricket news coverage on Crickit: Your go-to destination for news and headlines from the world of cricket. Stay ahead of the game by following Crickit's comprehensive coverage of all that's happening around the world, where our team brings to you the latest news, updates, articles, stats, commentary, and much more.
    Latest news on August 15, 2024: Australia's Steve Smith
    Latest news on August 15, 2024: Australia's Steve Smith

    Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.

    Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.

    Stay informed with up-to-the-minute news and updates on cricket, as we bring to you the latest developments. From injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records made, we've got you covered with all the information you need to stay in the loop. Dive deeper into the action with our insightful articles and analysis, where our team breaks down key matches, players' performances and team strategies for all that's cricket. Also, gain insights into team dynamics and emerging trends that could impact the outcome of the tournament.

    Track the pulse of cricket with our comprehensive stats coverage, featuring in-depth statistics, player profiles, points table standings, top performers and historical data. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast or a stats nerd, our extensive database provides you with all the numbers that you need. Moreover, experience the thrill of matches with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis and engaging commentary, photo galleries and video stories- ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the action-packed cricketing extravaganza.

    So, what are you waiting for? Follow us for all the latest news, updates, articles, Player Stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to cricket.    ...Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 15, 2024 7:50 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Steve Smith 'disappointed' with selectors over T20 WC decision, breaks silence on Test spot after Ponting's sharp remark

    • Steve Smith spoke about his batting position in the Australian Test team, and also revealed he would register his name for IPL auction later this year.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 15, 2024 6:48 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : Gautam Gambhir's 'wish we have Morne Morkel' remark gets undivided attention after India appoint new bowling coach

    • Gautam Gambhir's old remark about Morne Morkel became the talk of the town after India appointed the South African as its new bowling coach.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 15, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Balaji and Vinay Kumar were rejected once BCCI got to know…’: Story behind Morne Morkel becoming India's bowling coach

    • How did Morne Morkel beat Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vinay Kumar to become India's new bowling coach? BCCI sources say Gautam Gambhir was the deciding factor.
    Read the full story here

    News cricket Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today August 15, 2024: Steve Smith 'disappointed' with selectors over T20 WC decision, breaks silence on Test spot after Ponting's sharp remark
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes