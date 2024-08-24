Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today August 24, 2024: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket
- Shikhar Dhawan, a veteran of 167 ODIs, 34 Tests and 68 ODIs, retires as one of India's most formidable white-ball openers.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler, scripts new World Test Championship record
- Mohammad Rizwan overtook Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler to script a new World Test Championship record during Pakistan's ongoing Test vs Bangladesh.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ben Stokes' priceless reaction as cameras spot his doppelganger, brilliant exchange draws huge cheer from English crowd
- Ben Stokes' doppelganger made a reappearance during England's first Test of the series against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Three Super Overs: KSCA T20 trophy witnesses a clash for ages as Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in dramatic finish
- Hubli Tigers were back to winning ways as they defeated Bengaluru Blasters in an unprecedented triple super over thriller.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Who will replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary if he becomes ICC chairman? Answer unclear but candidates there
- What will happen at the BCCI if Jay Shah moves to ICC? Here are the candidates who can replace Jay Shah as the new BCCI secretary