Cricket News Live Today December 22, 2024: Rohit Sharma hit on left knee during training at MCG, grimaces in pain; massive setback for India
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rohit Sharma hit on left knee during training at MCG, grimaces in pain; massive setback for India
- Rohit Sharma was hit on his left knee during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant issued against him in EPF deposits fraud case: 'Had no role...'
- Robin Uthappa has broken his silence after an arrest warrant was issued against him.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Yashasvi Jaiswal's career challenges predicted by Allan Border, 'Will take a while for...'
- Yashasvi Jaiswal has given a glimpse of his talents in the first Test but hasn't had much to do in the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I asked Ashwin to bowl at Steve Smith. He denied': Ex-India star narrates brilliant 'camera on his helmet' tale
- Kaif shared an anecdote about Ravichandran Ashwin's game awareness from their time at Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ex-chief selector sets big target for Virat Kohli in last two Tests vs AUS: ‘I had predicted before series…’
- Former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has set a target for Virat Kohli in the last two Tests as the series currently tied at 1-1.