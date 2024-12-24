Cricket News Live Today December 24, 2024: Legend Allan Donald picks 3 pacers to watch out for in SA20, calls IPL star ‘a freak’: ‘Whole of Paarl is very excited’
Cricket Live Updates Today : Legend Allan Donald picks 3 pacers to watch out for in SA20, calls IPL star ‘a freak’: ‘Whole of Paarl is very excited’
- Allan Donald had special praise for a specific South African pacer and predicted a big future for him.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shreyas Iyer strengthens chances for CT squad; Kishan, Gaikwad present case with centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Ishan Kishan scored 134 runs to help Jharkhand register a 9-wicket win. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad 148 runs* off 74 balls vs Services.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘…MS Dhoni would be livid, he would take me off the bowling’: Ashwin dissects basics that set legendary captain apart
- What makes MS Dhoni special as a captain? Ravichandran Ashwin has a simple answer, saying the World Cup-winning captain does the “basics” better than most.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Yashasvi Jaiswal told to follow Virender Sehwag's approach in his aggressive mindset: ‘He used play shots only when…’
- Cheteshwar Pujara advised Yashasvi Jaiswal to give respect to the pacers at the start of innings and start playing his shots when they pitch it slightly full.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I am alive because…': Vinod Kambli clutches doctor's hand, gives first statement from hospital bed
- Vinod Kambli, who has been detected with clots in brain, is grateful to the doctors for saving his life.