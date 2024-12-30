Cricket News Live Today December 30, 2024: Ricky Ponting baffled by Pat Cummins as Australia question that ‘hung in the air’ gets answered amid Sydney fear
- Ricky Ponting was surprised at Pat Cummins decision in the MCG Test against India
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Jasprit Bumrah is this genie, you make a wish and you get it’: Manjrekar spellbound by IND pacer's incredible skills
- Manjrekar lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said there is no weakness in his game and produces special things when others struggle to get anything.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Captain Cry Baby': Australian media tears into Rohit Sharma after 'Clown Kohli' controversy over blow-up at Jaiswal
- In a fresh attack, Rohit Sharma was humiliated over his blow-up at Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday during the fourth Test match against Australia.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Don't know where Rohit Sharma is mentally. No clue': Sourav Ganguly's concerning verdict on India captain's 'future'
- Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, did not mince his words, saying Rohit is not able to score runs in Tests of late.