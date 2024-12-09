Cricket News Live Today December 9, 2024: Vinod Kambli 'criticised' Sachin Tendulkar, made him 'upset': Manjrekar's story sums up why he is 'quite the character'
Cricket Live Updates Today : Vinod Kambli 'criticised' Sachin Tendulkar, made him 'upset': Manjrekar's story sums up why he is 'quite the character'
- Vinod Kambli had always been 'quite the character', Sanjay Manjrekar once revealed as he narrated and incident involving himself and Sachin Tendulkar.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Venkatesh Iyer's reveal, says he had a word with KKR before INR 23.75 crore buy: 'Do everything in your power...'
- Venkatesh Iyer stated that he had a word with the KKR management before being picked for INR 23.75 crore in the auction.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Rohit Sharma has had lot of failures...': Harbhajan, Pujara raise 'captaincy' concern; India legend minces no words
- Rohit Sharma has scored only 142 runs at an average of 11.83 with one half-century in his last six Test matches since September 2024.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Gavaskar shuts 'workload' talk, wants Jasprit Bumrah to 'play' all five Tests against AUS: 'He's your battering ram'
- Sunil Gavaskar wants Jasprit Bumrah to play all the remaining Tests against Australia, saying there is no need for “workload management.”