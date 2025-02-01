Cricket News Live Today February 1, 2025: Alastair Cook bashes 'absolute madness', Vaughan left baffled at India's Rana-Dube concussion sub: 'Makes no sense'
Cricket Live Updates Today : Alastair Cook bashes 'absolute madness', Vaughan left baffled at India's Rana-Dube concussion sub: 'Makes no sense'
- The former England skippers weren't too happy with India's decision to bring in Harshit Rana as concussion substitute for Shivam Dube.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Either Dube put on 25 mph or Rana…': Jos Buttler's sarcastic dig at Team India on concussion substitute controversy
- Jos Buttler made it crystal clear that he didn't agree with Harshit Rana coming in as Shivam Dube's concussion replacement in the middle.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Jos Buttler fumes, Kevin Pietersen shocked as Harshit Rana for Shivam Dube concussion sub raises huge controversy
- Pacer Harshit Rana, coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, has become a huge talking point, and not many are pleased with this call.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘I was told I'm concussion sub 2 overs after…': Harshit Rana reveals mastermind behind controversial move
- Whose decision was it to pick Harshit Rana as the concussion sub that gave rise to a huge debate after India vs England 4th T20I? The pacer said it was Gambhir.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ICC Concussion Sub laws: India did no wrong by bringing Harshit Rana in place of Shivam Dube; full explainer
- The like-for-like replacement is not straightforward. Here's what the ICC laws say about concussion sub and why India were not wrong in bringing in Harshit Rana