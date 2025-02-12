Cricket News Live Today February 12, 2025: Mitchell Starc withdraws from Champions Trophy for unknown reasons, Australia forced to announce revamped squad
Cricket Live Updates Today : Mitchell Starc withdraws from Champions Trophy for unknown reasons, Australia forced to announce revamped squad
- In Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood's absence, Australia will depend on Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, and Spencer Johnson in the Champions Trophy.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Jasprit Bumrah's medical report okay, rehab done but Agarkar didn't pick him for Champions Trophy': BCCI official
- A top BCCI official confirmed that Bumrah's scan reports were okay but NCA left the final decision on Agarkar as Bumrah wasn't tested in a match situation.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and live on TV
- India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG match online and on TV.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'How is Virat Kohli playing Ranji after 12 years, right? Rohit Sharma…': Kapil Dev tears into India stars
- Asking a rather valid question about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Kapil Dev sent a warning to BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'I batted well in WTC final but got dropped… Abhi bhi cricket bacha hai mera': Ajinkya Rahane eyes Test return
- Ajinkya Rahane has hit top form in the last 10 matches, registering three 90-plus scores, one 80-plus knock, and a century in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rishabh Pant given a chance, Arshdeep Singh to be tested as Bumrah's replacement: India likely XI vs England in 3rd ODI
- India have already won the series but are unlikely to make too many changes so as to help key players keep their momentum going into the Champions Trophy.