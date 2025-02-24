Cricket News Live Today February 24, 2025: ‘Our campaign is as good as over’: Rizwan accepts Champions Trophy fate after India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Our campaign is as good as over’: Rizwan accepts Champions Trophy fate after India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown
- India face New Zealand in their final Group A fixture on Sunday (March 2) and Pakistan take on Bangladesh on Thursday (February 27).
Cricket Live Updates Today : Virat Kohli does a Suryakumar Yadav after record Champions Trophy century vs Pakistan, but who was celebration aimed at?
- Virat Kohli's 51st career ODI century, coming off the final ball of the chase, helped India beat their arch-rival by six wickets.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Virat Kohli not chasing Sachin Tendulkar, but sick and tired Pakistan willing to gift him runs as long as he doesn't bat
- Virat Kohli’s latest masterpiece against the bowling attack he loves to love came at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rohit Sharma hilariously dares Virat Kohli to hit a six with century on the line and India just two runs from win vs PAK
- Rohit Sharma gestured Virat Kohli to hit a six when India needed two runs to win, while the batter needed four to reach his century against Pakistan.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shaheen Afridi called 'loser' for 'deliberately bowling wides' to deny Virat Kohli century: 'Worst-ever sportsmanship'
- Fans on X were in overdrive, believing that Shaheen Afridi was conceding extras only to prevent Virat Kohli from scoring his century.