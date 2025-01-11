Cricket News Live Today January 11, 2025: India's Champions Trophy squad announcement postponed, BCCI requests ICC for extension, new date is…: Report
Cricket Live Updates Today : India's Champions Trophy squad announcement postponed, BCCI requests ICC for extension, new date is…: Report
- BCCI has decided to request ICC for an extension to announce India's squad for the Champions Trophy, which was supposed to be revealed by January 12.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Let's be honest. South Africa not favourites for WTC final': Pollock doubts Bavuma's Proteas but ready for a surprise
- Former captain Shaun Pollock says South Africa aren't favourites to win WTC final against Australia, but reminded that stranger things have happened in cricket.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Gambhir not similar to Chappell’: Ex-India star lambasts critics, claims coach 'respects and likes Rohit Sharma a lot’
- A former India cricketer defended Gautam Gambhir when asked if the India head coach was similar to Greg Chappell in terms of management.
Cricket Live Updates Today : RCB head coach Andy Flower breaks silence on Virat Kohli's potential captaincy in IPL 2025: 'It's a new era...'
- Virat Kohli is widely reported to captain the RCB in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Ex-Indian cricketer left his country to chase girlfriend, faced ban in South Africa but still rose to become millionaire
- Hear the story of a former Indian cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu before love forced him to leave the country.