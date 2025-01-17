Explore
    Cricket News Live Today January 17, 2025: India A set to play 3 four-day matches in England, Test regulars to feature amid lack of red-ball practice: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 17, 2025 7:38 AM IST
    Latest news on January 17, 2025: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a poor run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    Latest news on January 17, 2025: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a poor run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Jan 17, 2025 7:38 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : India A set to play 3 four-day matches in England, Test regulars to feature amid lack of red-ball practice: Report

    • The India A side is set to face England Lions across three four-day matches, according to a report.
    Jan 17, 2025 6:21 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Dressing room talks shouldn't be leaked. If Sarfaraz did this...': Harbhajan blasts 'wrongful' act, tells Gambhir to...

    • Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh fumed at Sarfaraz Khan's "wrongful" act and urged Gautam Gambhir to talk sense into the youngster.
    Jan 17, 2025 6:13 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Please tell me how many captains…': Yuvraj Singh tears into Rohit Sharma's critics

    • Yuvraj Singh reiterated that Rohit Sharma cannot be judged as a captain based only on India's recent run of defeats against New Zealand and Australia.
    Jan 17, 2025 6:12 AM IST

    Cricket Live Updates Today : BCCI cracks whip, makes domestic cricket participation mandatory in 10-point diktat; lists IPL ban as part of punishment

    • These measures were unveiled on Thursday as part of a 10-point diktat “to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment”
