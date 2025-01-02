Cricket News Live Today January 2, 2025: ‘Shame for Mitchell Marsh’: Australia drop T20I captain from Test XI; Pat Cummins names replacement for Sydney finale
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘Shame for Mitchell Marsh’: Australia drop T20I captain from Test XI; Pat Cummins names replacement for Sydney finale
- Mitchell Marsh will be replaced by Beau Webster in Australia's XI for the New Year's Test against India in Sydney, confirmed captain Pat Cummins.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Clarke defends ‘great guy’ Virat Kohli's actions: ‘He was getting frustrated with lack of respect Sam showing to Bumrah’
- Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the ICC for the on-field altercation with Australian youngster Sam Konstas.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Gautam Gambhir a compromise, was never BCCI's first choice as India head coach. It was…'
- As Gautam Gambhir stands on the brink of losing his job in the Indian team, a report revealed that he was only a "compromise" for the head coach position
Cricket Live Updates Today : Rishabh Pant to be axed from India XI as Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir plan strict action; Akash Deep out of Sydney Test
- According to a report, while one of those could be a forced change, for the other, a seasoned campaigner could be dropped.