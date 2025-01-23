Cricket News Live Today January 23, 2025: Abhishek Sharma gets a knock from Yuvraj Singh after smashing 8 sixes in 20-ball fifty against England
Cricket News Live: Crickit's T20 World Cup 2024 coverage gets more comprehensive with an in-depth stats data pool, also featuring player profiles, points table standings, top performers, and historical data of the tournament. Moreover, experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup 2024 with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis, engaging commentary, photo galleries, and video stories.
Follow us for all the latest T20 World Cup News, T20 World Cup News Live, T20 World Cup Cricket News Live, articles, player stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to the T20 World Cup.
Stay informed with up-to-the-minute news and updates on cricket, as we bring to you the latest developments. From injury updates and match previews to post-match analysis and records made, we've got you covered with all the information you need to stay in the loop. Dive deeper into the action with our insightful articles and analysis, where our team breaks down key matches, players' performances and team strategies for all that's cricket. Also, gain insights into team dynamics and emerging trends that could impact the outcome of the tournament.
Track the pulse of cricket with our comprehensive stats coverage, featuring in-depth statistics, player profiles, points table standings, top performers and historical data. Whether you are a cricket enthusiast or a stats nerd, our extensive database provides you with all the numbers that you need. Moreover, experience the thrill of matches with our live commentary and match coverage. Join us as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert analysis and engaging commentary, photo galleries and video stories- ensuring you don't miss a single moment of the action-packed cricketing extravaganza.
So, what are you waiting for? Follow us for all the latest news, updates, articles, Player Stats, commentary, and other exciting content related to cricket....Read More
Cricket Live Updates Today : Abhishek Sharma gets a knock from Yuvraj Singh after smashing 8 sixes in 20-ball fifty against England
- What was Abhishek's reward after the match? A standing ovation from a capacity Eden Gardens aside, praise from his mentor Yuvraj, albeit in a cheeky way.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘I'm a 7/10': Varun Chakaravarthy rates himself after player-of-the-match performance vs England: ‘Still work to do’
- Varun Chakaravarthy produced a solid performance, registering 3/23 in the 1st T20I in Kolkata, which helped India beat England by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Suryakumar Yadav reveals why India picked three spinners vs England amid Mohammed Shami snub furore
- The three spinners picked five wickets for 57 runs en route to folding England for just 132 runs