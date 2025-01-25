Cricket News Live Today January 25, 2025: 'Ashwin's shoes big to fill. I'm not…': IND spinner's humble response to bizarre comparison with legendary all-rounder
- The 33-year-old spinner said that Ashwin's shoes are "too big to fill", and he is not close to being compared with the all-rounder yet.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Mohammed Shami in, Nitish Kumar Reddy out; cloud over Abhishek Sharma: India's likely XI vs England for 2nd T20I
- Team India will be aiming to extend its lead when it faces England in the second T20I of the series in Chennai but are Mohammed Shami and Abhishek Sharma fit?
Cricket Live Updates Today : Abhishek Sharma twists ankle during training, India receive body blow ahead of 2nd T20I vs England
- Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He is now doubtful for the 2nd T20I against England.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online
- India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I of the five-match series between India and England.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'He has an average of 56. He scores runs but gets dropped': Harbhajan baffled with India star's Champions Trophy snub
- Harbhajan spoke in detail about the India star's exclusion from the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy.