Cricket News Live Today January 26, 2025: Shubman Gill admits ‘red-ball batting a concern’ for him, opens up on his weak tendency: ‘I get very good 25-30 runs…’
- Shubman Gill identified this as an area of concern soon after making a fine second innings hundred for Punjab on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shubman Gill ditches Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant sacrifice to 'bring out the best'; new India role awaits: 'Exciting…'
- Shubman Gill was the only one among the several specialist India Test batters to feature in Ranji Trophy, who produced an innings of substance
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Spoke with Gautam Gambhir, he said...': Tilak Varma reveals India head coach role in his match-winning knock
- Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 72 run knock off 55 balls to help India register a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the second T20I.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Suryakumar Yadav bows down at Tilak Varma after match-winning knock under pressure, youngster promptly reciprocates
- Tilak Varma produced a brilliant knock under pressure to guide India to a two-wicket win in the second T20I against England.