Cricket News Live Today January 31, 2025: Virat Kohli meets Indian vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar amid Ranji Trophy, Rajeev Shukla shares picture from interaction
Cricket Live Updates Today : Virat Kohli meets Indian vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar amid Ranji Trophy, Rajeev Shukla shares picture from interaction
- Team India's batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, met the country's vice-president, Jagdeep Dhankar, following Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways.
Cricket Live Updates Today : India vs England, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG cricket match on television and online
- India will look to secure a series-clinching victory in the fourth T20I vs England. Here are the live streaming details of the IND vs ENG match.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'My wife asked if I have man crush on Steve Smith': Ashwin's obsession to decode Aussie star left Prithi 'concerned'
- R Ashwin dismissed Steve Smith eight times in Test cricket
Cricket Live Updates Today : Shami to continue, Arshdeep returns; Suryakumar to pick between Jurel, Sundar: India’s likely XI vs England for 4th T20I
- India face England in the fourth T20I on Friday, in Pune.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘If Virat Kohli scores runs or not…': Harbhajan Singh's telling take on India legend's fan-filled Ranji Trophy return
- For Harbhajan, whether Virat scores runs or not is a different matter altogether. He just wants Virat to enjoy cricket and impart knowledge to the young crop.
Cricket Live Updates Today : Crowd turns up for Kohli, Delhi dazzles as a team
- Kohli’s return is part of a broader effort to rein in the superstar culture, but on this day, Delhi was there for its superstar