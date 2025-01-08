Cricket News Live Today January 8, 2025: Mohammed Shami's loud 'all set to take on the world' message to selectors as Bumrah concerns grows for Champions Trophy
- The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee are likely to announce India's squad for the Champions Trophy by January 12
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘He was jack of not getting picked’: Ex-AUS star doesn't hold back, calls Ashwin's mid-series retirement a ‘funny one’
- Haddin didn't hold back and shared his blunt views on R Ashwin's retirement as he feels that the ace spinner was not impressed with warming bench.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘It's hunger and desire': Shastri's no-nonsense ‘domestic cricket’ verdict for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
- Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should look to play domestic cricket to find form.
Cricket Live Updates Today : ‘At his age, if he’s in and out of the India XI…': BCCI official not too hopeful of Akash Deep's Test future
- A BCCI official said if at 28, Akash Deep is unable to cement his place in the side then it might be difficult to think about a prolonged international career.
Cricket Live Updates Today : 'Temba Bavuma doesn't shout in people's face or…': Smith's idea to silence Australian media after Virat Kohli episode
- Graeme Smith has the perfect idea for South Africa to keep Australian media quiet after their tasteless take on the Indian cricket team.